Satan's Masterpiece Vaccine Plan to Mark The WHOLE World ~ Pt 1

Rev 13:8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world. 9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. 16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a {VACCINE} mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: 17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Vaccine is the Smokescreen being used Now to Mark Every Person in the WHOLE WORLDCOMING VERY SOON ~ A PROFOUND NEW WEBSITE is TO BE LAUNCHEDTheFinalWitness.comGod Bless Brothers & Sisters