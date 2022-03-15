© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Biden's executive order on crypto is this week's BIGGEST STORY
Follow
0
Share
Report
222 views • March 15, 2022
Glenn Beck.
For Glenn the biggest story of the week is also the least talked about one: Joe Biden’s recent executive order on cryptocurrency. In this clip, Glenn explains how the Biden administration is targeting crypto, what’s to come from the contents of that executive order, how it likely will be used to further government's control over YOUR finances, and why he believes an entirely new currency — in the form of a digital dollar — may arrive by JANUARY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xtqxHqVPzM
For Glenn the biggest story of the week is also the least talked about one: Joe Biden’s recent executive order on cryptocurrency. In this clip, Glenn explains how the Biden administration is targeting crypto, what’s to come from the contents of that executive order, how it likely will be used to further government's control over YOUR finances, and why he believes an entirely new currency — in the form of a digital dollar — may arrive by JANUARY.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xtqxHqVPzM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.