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Heaven is a real place
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15 views • September 13, 2020
The blessed hope of true believers is the grand climax of the gospel. Yahshua’s coming will be literal, personal, visible, and worldwide. When He returns, the righteous dead will be resurrected, and together with the righteous living will be glorified and taken to heaven, but the unrighteous will die by the brightness of His coming and the elements will melt from the heat. Prophecy is being fulfilled before our very eyes according to the Scriptures proving that Yahshua’s Second Coming is VERY SOON.
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