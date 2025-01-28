BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth, Transparency, and Trump’s New Presidency | JMC In The News 1/28/25
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
221 views • 3 months ago

1.27.25 “The Tipping Point” on Revolution.Radio, with Gene DeCode & John Michael Chambers


On this episode of The Tipping Point with Scott McKay on Revolution.Radio, special guests Gene DeCode and John Michael Chambers join the conversation to discuss critical insights into Trump’s presidency and the significance of March 4th. The trio dives deep into topics of truth, transparency, and the future of America under renewed leadership. This thought-provoking discussion sheds light on what’s ahead for the nation and the pivotal role of informed citizens.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


political analysisus politicsamericas futurejohn michael chamberscivic engagementhope for americagene decodescott mckayrevolutionradiothe tipping pointinformed citizenscritical insightsleadership challengesnational renewaltrumps presidencymarch 4th significancetruth and transparencyrenewed leadershipthoughtprovoking discussion
