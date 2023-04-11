Stunning Poll: Unlikely Group Now Trump's Biggest Supporters
Special guest: Congressman Byron Donalds
A shocking new poll shows Donald Trump is polling strongest with a group of voters that might have thought didn't like him. Trish Regan breaks down the poll results, explaining the reasons for the surge among this surprising demo.
Plus, REGAN is joined on the program by the Republican Representative from Florida, Rep. Byron Donalds. Donalds sounds off on the Trump arraignment as "stupid" and "reckless."
Donalds, who sits on the House Finance Committee, also has some thoughts on the long term health of the U.S. economy and tells us where he comes out on the Treasuries versus Gold debate. (You might be surprised by his answer.)
