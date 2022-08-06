Planet-Lockdown: Documentation of a Global Crime

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The film "Planet-Lockdown" is a documentary about life and what
happened to our world through the Covid19 agenda. The film includes eyewitness
accounts from around the world and is a counter-voice to the official reporting
and historiography by politics and the leading media. But it is also a
"forensic report" for later judicial processing.
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