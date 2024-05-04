Biden Sent HOW MANY Migrants to THIS Red State!

Glenn Beck





May 3, 2024





According to a new report, internal DHS data has revealed how the Biden administration has flown hundreds of thousands of “inadmissible” migrants into U.S. cities — and the top 15 cities are eye-opening. The controversial CHNV mass-parole program has used YOUR tax dollars to send migrants who have claimed refugee status all over the country. But the administration has brought the most migrants into the country BY FAR through airports in (of course) the red state of Florida. This is ON TOP of the record-high illegal immigration that we have seen under the Biden administration. So, what’s the goal here?





