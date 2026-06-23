Date: June 23, 2026. Lesson 122-2026. Title: The Traveler on the Road

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 24:32–34, where Solomon moves from observation to reflection and finally to instruction. After carefully considering the neglected field of the slothful, Solomon receives a sobering lesson: great ruin rarely comes through dramatic rebellion but through countless small delays. "A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands" becomes the voice of self-justification that gradually produces thorns, broken walls, and eventual poverty. Rick and Doc explore how wisdom is gained by observing life's lessons with a teachable heart, why the seemingly insignificant "littles" are often the most dangerous choices we make, and how neglect accumulates until consequences arrive like a traveler steadily approaching his destination—and ultimately like an armed man impossible to resist.

Lesson 122-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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