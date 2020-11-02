Trump VS The NWO Agenda

With discernment, it is possible to tell which spiritual nature someone is of. Good vs Evil is above all other expressions of conflict, it is the only legitimate duality. One which manifests on all levels from the bottom to the top of civilization (and realities beyond).

To claim that a legitimate conflict between good and evil is “just a show" and that all parties involved are "all the same" is a false dichotomy that is spread and encouraged by the dark side to undermine the good forces and weaken the support for them and in consequence weaken the opposition against the dark side.

"They are all the same" is a phrase/concept that has a strong negative signature. Inorganic vibe (mathematical origin), adamantly narrow-minded with a hypnotic rejection against reasoning, and repetitively and collectively parroted.

It is a trauma-based mind control program that takes advantage of people's unwillingness to be politically deceived once again and encourages them to adopt indiscriminate trauma-based reflexive avoidance behavior. A programmed emotional response of the limbic-reptilian brain complex.

On the contrary, a frontal cortex-based rational analysis of Trump's actions leads to the conclusion that he is clearly diametrically opposed to the objectives of the NWO.



Don't listen to the cynics, naysayers and the programmed, I have been asking for years for substantial evidence of Trump's alleged negative orientation, they never provide anything solid, only incoherent theories and dubious rumors. And they use or rather parrot psychological warfare methods, dark rhetoric like acted advanced insight, pretentious maturity, high-school level shaming: “Oh, don’t you know he’s bad, wow you don’t know anything! You must be one of them.” But nothing of substance is ever provided by them.



The next level is spiritual discernment, which is the highest form of discernment, above any other form of analysis and provides the most accurate results.

Due to countless conflicts with dark forces and evil spirits, as my videos document, I have extensive experience with the nature of pure evil.

In addition, I have particular experience with evil as it manifests itself in German ethnicity.

Trump is of German descent (his grandfather Frederick Trump was German), this is clearly manifested in his facial physiognomy. I know many Germans of very negative orientation. Formerly Nazi-Party, police, thugs, secret service (very wicked).



Trump does not resemble any of these figures in behavior, body language, facial expression, eye appearance, voice tonality or energetic vibrancy.

In Trump I do not recognize any malicious or deceptive nature. He has no Luciferian signature (energy, speech, behavior, tactics).

In addition, supporting my own assessment, the Lucifer Collective is in united, permanent, authentic opposition to him. It acts in a straightforward, energy-efficient manner and only makes an effort when necessary. This is not an act this is real struggle.



This gives me the confidence to say that while I cannot see into the future to predict what happens, I can at least say that Trump is currently of positive nature and therefore of benevolent intention. Should the evidentiary situation change at any point, no problem, we shall adapt accordingly.

It’s either Trump or Biden. This is a not about choosing a lesser evil, but a choice between good and evil. In this world, Evil is perceived as good and Good is made to look evil.

Donald Trump is a good man, and I can recommend with good conscience to support and vote for him.