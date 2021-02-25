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The Ark of the Covenant found. Kent Hovind explains Ron Wyatt Ark find
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156 views • February 25, 2021
The Ark of the Covenant found. Kent Hovind explains Ron Wyatt Ark find.
I have enjoyed lots of Kent Hovind's teachings and came across this one that is on The Ark of the Covenant.
I went to Ethiopia with a good friend to look for the Ark of the covenant myself and people in Ethiopia really believe that its there and have lots of history to back it up.
I found lots of interesting things in Ethiopia but while investigating and interviewing the locals I started to see some patterns.
Some people I spoke with said its in Israel and never moved very far; I agree with them and Ron Wyatt.
If you like this teaching I encourage you to look into some of Kent Hovinds and Ron Wyatts books and teachings online.
I hope you enjoy the video.
-Pete
I have enjoyed lots of Kent Hovind's teachings and came across this one that is on The Ark of the Covenant.
I went to Ethiopia with a good friend to look for the Ark of the covenant myself and people in Ethiopia really believe that its there and have lots of history to back it up.
I found lots of interesting things in Ethiopia but while investigating and interviewing the locals I started to see some patterns.
Some people I spoke with said its in Israel and never moved very far; I agree with them and Ron Wyatt.
If you like this teaching I encourage you to look into some of Kent Hovinds and Ron Wyatts books and teachings online.
I hope you enjoy the video.
-Pete
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