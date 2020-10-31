BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill and Hillary Clinton: Merchants of Power | True News
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • October 31, 2020
Amidst the media storm surrounding Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, Stefan Molyneux identifies the larger patterns within the Clinton Cash/Clinton Foundation controversy. Are the Clintons corrupt? What does their questionable behavior say about politics as a whole? Learn about the practice of selling power in this latest installment of True News.

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

Genius Investor
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillary_Rodham_cattle_futures_controversy
http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB972516382860357257
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/whitewater/stories/wwtr940527.htm

Pardons
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton_pardon_controversy
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Rich#U.S._indictment_and_controversial_pardon
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/pardoned-financier-marc-rich-dead-at-78
http://www.nytimes.com/2001/02/18/opinion/18CLIN.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_hostage_crisis

Clinton Foundation
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2015/04/29/clinton-health-charity-failed-report-foreign-grant-increases-required-under-agreement-for-hillary-clinton-confirmation/yTYoUTi3wGhy3oDonxy6gI/story.html

Pledge Violations
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/03/19/us-usa-clinton-donations-iduskbn0mf2fq20150319
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/foreign-governments-gave-millions-to-foundation-while-clinton-was-at-state-dept/2015/02/25/31937c1e-bc3f-11e4-8668-4e7ba8439ca6_story.html

Hide and Lie
http://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2015-04-29/clinton-foundation-failed-to-disclose-1-100-foreign-donations
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/04/30/canadian-charitys-revenue-dropped-substantially-the-year-hillary-clinton-resigned-as-secretary-of-state
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/blog/2015/04/26/commitment-honesty-transparency-and-accountability

Buying Power
http://www.vox.com/2015/4/28/8501643/Clinton-foundation-donors-State
http://www.wsj.com/articles/foreign-government-gifts-to-clinton-foundation-on-the-rise-1424223031

Columbian Oil
http://usleap.org/files/WOLA%20Hill%20Letter%20December%202011.pdf
http://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2012/08/197406.htm
http://business.financialpost.com/news/energy/report-alleges-clinton-changed-tone-on-colombia-human-rights-because-of-relationship-with-canadian-oil-company?__lsa=2c21-550e
http://www.ibtimes.com/colombian-oil-money-flowed-clintons-state-department-took-no-action-prevent-labor-1874464
http://www.politico.com/story/2015/04/book-alleges-donor-cash-influenced-hillarys-stance-on-colombia-trade-deal-117257.html

Uranium
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-control-of-uranium-company.html
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/04/clinton-cash-uranium-deal-approved-by-foreign-investment-committee-52-days-after-shareholders-finalized-takeover

Keystone XL
http://ecowatch.com/2014/05/21/30-groups-hillary-keystone-xl
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jan/22/hillary-clinton-dodges-keystone-pipeline-questions-canada
http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2010/10/clinton-tips-hand-favor-transcanadas-massive-pipeline
http://www.salon.com/2015/02/18/clintons_keystone_cash_agency_lobbying_for_pipeline_is_a_major_donor_to_family_foundation

Smoking Gun?
http://fcpa.shearman.com/?s=matter&;mode=form&id=35
http://www.state.gov/secretary/20092013clinton/rm/2012/03/186703.htm
Keywords
clintonstefan molyneuxfreedomain
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy