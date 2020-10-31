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Bill and Hillary Clinton: Merchants of Power | True News
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57 views • October 31, 2020
Amidst the media storm surrounding Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, Stefan Molyneux identifies the larger patterns within the Clinton Cash/Clinton Foundation controversy. Are the Clintons corrupt? What does their questionable behavior say about politics as a whole? Learn about the practice of selling power in this latest installment of True News.
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Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Genius Investor
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillary_Rodham_cattle_futures_controversy
http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB972516382860357257
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/whitewater/stories/wwtr940527.htm
Pardons
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton_pardon_controversy
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Rich#U.S._indictment_and_controversial_pardon
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/pardoned-financier-marc-rich-dead-at-78
http://www.nytimes.com/2001/02/18/opinion/18CLIN.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_hostage_crisis
Clinton Foundation
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2015/04/29/clinton-health-charity-failed-report-foreign-grant-increases-required-under-agreement-for-hillary-clinton-confirmation/yTYoUTi3wGhy3oDonxy6gI/story.html
Pledge Violations
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/03/19/us-usa-clinton-donations-iduskbn0mf2fq20150319
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/foreign-governments-gave-millions-to-foundation-while-clinton-was-at-state-dept/2015/02/25/31937c1e-bc3f-11e4-8668-4e7ba8439ca6_story.html
Hide and Lie
http://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2015-04-29/clinton-foundation-failed-to-disclose-1-100-foreign-donations
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/04/30/canadian-charitys-revenue-dropped-substantially-the-year-hillary-clinton-resigned-as-secretary-of-state
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/blog/2015/04/26/commitment-honesty-transparency-and-accountability
Buying Power
http://www.vox.com/2015/4/28/8501643/Clinton-foundation-donors-State
http://www.wsj.com/articles/foreign-government-gifts-to-clinton-foundation-on-the-rise-1424223031
Columbian Oil
http://usleap.org/files/WOLA%20Hill%20Letter%20December%202011.pdf
http://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2012/08/197406.htm
http://business.financialpost.com/news/energy/report-alleges-clinton-changed-tone-on-colombia-human-rights-because-of-relationship-with-canadian-oil-company?__lsa=2c21-550e
http://www.ibtimes.com/colombian-oil-money-flowed-clintons-state-department-took-no-action-prevent-labor-1874464
http://www.politico.com/story/2015/04/book-alleges-donor-cash-influenced-hillarys-stance-on-colombia-trade-deal-117257.html
Uranium
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-control-of-uranium-company.html
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/04/clinton-cash-uranium-deal-approved-by-foreign-investment-committee-52-days-after-shareholders-finalized-takeover
Keystone XL
http://ecowatch.com/2014/05/21/30-groups-hillary-keystone-xl
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jan/22/hillary-clinton-dodges-keystone-pipeline-questions-canada
http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2010/10/clinton-tips-hand-favor-transcanadas-massive-pipeline
http://www.salon.com/2015/02/18/clintons_keystone_cash_agency_lobbying_for_pipeline_is_a_major_donor_to_family_foundation
Smoking Gun?
http://fcpa.shearman.com/?s=matter&;mode=form&id=35
http://www.state.gov/secretary/20092013clinton/rm/2012/03/186703.htm
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Genius Investor
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hillary_Rodham_cattle_futures_controversy
http://www.wsj.com/articles/SB972516382860357257
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/whitewater/stories/wwtr940527.htm
Pardons
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Clinton_pardon_controversy
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marc_Rich#U.S._indictment_and_controversial_pardon
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/pardoned-financier-marc-rich-dead-at-78
http://www.nytimes.com/2001/02/18/opinion/18CLIN.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_hostage_crisis
Clinton Foundation
https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2015/04/29/clinton-health-charity-failed-report-foreign-grant-increases-required-under-agreement-for-hillary-clinton-confirmation/yTYoUTi3wGhy3oDonxy6gI/story.html
Pledge Violations
http://www.reuters.com/article/2015/03/19/us-usa-clinton-donations-iduskbn0mf2fq20150319
http://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/foreign-governments-gave-millions-to-foundation-while-clinton-was-at-state-dept/2015/02/25/31937c1e-bc3f-11e4-8668-4e7ba8439ca6_story.html
Hide and Lie
http://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2015-04-29/clinton-foundation-failed-to-disclose-1-100-foreign-donations
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/04/30/canadian-charitys-revenue-dropped-substantially-the-year-hillary-clinton-resigned-as-secretary-of-state
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/blog/2015/04/26/commitment-honesty-transparency-and-accountability
Buying Power
http://www.vox.com/2015/4/28/8501643/Clinton-foundation-donors-State
http://www.wsj.com/articles/foreign-government-gifts-to-clinton-foundation-on-the-rise-1424223031
Columbian Oil
http://usleap.org/files/WOLA%20Hill%20Letter%20December%202011.pdf
http://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/ps/2012/08/197406.htm
http://business.financialpost.com/news/energy/report-alleges-clinton-changed-tone-on-colombia-human-rights-because-of-relationship-with-canadian-oil-company?__lsa=2c21-550e
http://www.ibtimes.com/colombian-oil-money-flowed-clintons-state-department-took-no-action-prevent-labor-1874464
http://www.politico.com/story/2015/04/book-alleges-donor-cash-influenced-hillarys-stance-on-colombia-trade-deal-117257.html
Uranium
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/24/us/cash-flowed-to-clinton-foundation-as-russians-pressed-for-control-of-uranium-company.html
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/05/04/clinton-cash-uranium-deal-approved-by-foreign-investment-committee-52-days-after-shareholders-finalized-takeover
Keystone XL
http://ecowatch.com/2014/05/21/30-groups-hillary-keystone-xl
http://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jan/22/hillary-clinton-dodges-keystone-pipeline-questions-canada
http://www.motherjones.com/blue-marble/2010/10/clinton-tips-hand-favor-transcanadas-massive-pipeline
http://www.salon.com/2015/02/18/clintons_keystone_cash_agency_lobbying_for_pipeline_is_a_major_donor_to_family_foundation
Smoking Gun?
http://fcpa.shearman.com/?s=matter&;mode=form&id=35
http://www.state.gov/secretary/20092013clinton/rm/2012/03/186703.htm
Keywords
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