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Japanese Pearl Harbor Attacker On How To Stop Civil War 2.0
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16 views • August 14, 2020
Al Waddell relates the amazing story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the leader of the first wave of the Pearl Harbor attack, who Al got to know very well 20 years later. Fuchida’s encounter with Jacob DeShazer, an American POW from the Doolittle Raid, is a story that must be heard as America heads toward Civil War based on hatred, revenge and reparations.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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