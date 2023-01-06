【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/31/2022 Fellow Fighters Introduce Protest Content to Taiwan Compatriots

https://gnews.org/articles/664873

Summary：NFSC fellow fighters continue to protest in Tokyo, Japan during the holiday. Because Japan is now open for tourism from all over the world. Many tourists flood into Japan now. Fellow fighters introduced the New Federal State of China and our protests to our compatriots from Taiwanese who came to visit. Fellow fighters also talked about the virus being used by CCP to spread and create the next pandemic crisis around the world.



