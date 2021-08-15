© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Hotze talks covid "vaccines", eugenics and the diabolical agenda to injure billions
Follow
6
Share
Report
501 views • August 15, 2021
Dr. Hotze talks about healthy lifestyle, vaccines and Big Pharma’s manipulation of COVID narrative
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Steven Hotze talked about how his clinic in Houston, Texas promotes a healthy lifestyle, specifically a healthy eating program. That’s why, he said, the vast majority of their 6,000 guests in the clinic over the last 16 months never had flu-like or COVID-like symptoms. According to Hotze, his clinic had never injected a flu vaccine and never recommended any of the experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. He said his clinic treated those who complained of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms with readily available drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
Hotze told Adams that the pharmaceutical industry has been killing
hundreds of thousands of people yearly with poisons in the form of
clinical drugs. He said Big Pharma is paying mainstream media with
big advertisement money to control the narrative, citing an instance
where his interview was once canceled an hour before schedule when
Big Pharma got a whiff of what he’s about to tell.
He proceeded to say that the government, the health bureaucrats, the
conventional doctors, the media and the politicians have been lying
to us and that the experimental COVID-19 injections are not safe and
extremely dangerous.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/0124f4d2-9e65-4fe3-b554-9358390e028b
Interviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Steven Hotze talked about how his clinic in Houston, Texas promotes a healthy lifestyle, specifically a healthy eating program. That’s why, he said, the vast majority of their 6,000 guests in the clinic over the last 16 months never had flu-like or COVID-like symptoms. According to Hotze, his clinic had never injected a flu vaccine and never recommended any of the experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. He said his clinic treated those who complained of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms with readily available drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
Hotze told Adams that the pharmaceutical industry has been killing
hundreds of thousands of people yearly with poisons in the form of
clinical drugs. He said Big Pharma is paying mainstream media with
big advertisement money to control the narrative, citing an instance
where his interview was once canceled an hour before schedule when
Big Pharma got a whiff of what he’s about to tell.
He proceeded to say that the government, the health bureaucrats, the
conventional doctors, the media and the politicians have been lying
to us and that the experimental COVID-19 injections are not safe and
extremely dangerous.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/0124f4d2-9e65-4fe3-b554-9358390e028b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.