Dr. Hotze talks covid "vaccines", eugenics and the diabolical agenda to injure billions

Dr. Hotze talks about healthy lifestyle, vaccines and Big Pharma’s manipulation of COVID narrativeInterviewed by Mike Adams, Dr. Steven Hotze talked about how his clinic in Houston, Texas promotes a healthy lifestyle, specifically a healthy eating program. That’s why, he said, the vast majority of their 6,000 guests in the clinic over the last 16 months never had flu-like or COVID-like symptoms. According to Hotze, his clinic had never injected a flu vaccine and never recommended any of the experimental coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines. He said his clinic treated those who complained of flu-like or COVID-like symptoms with readily available drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.Hotze told Adams that the pharmaceutical industry has been killinghundreds of thousands of people yearly with poisons in the form ofclinical drugs. He said Big Pharma is paying mainstream media withbig advertisement money to control the narrative, citing an instancewhere his interview was once canceled an hour before schedule whenBig Pharma got a whiff of what he’s about to tell.He proceeded to say that the government, the health bureaucrats, theconventional doctors, the media and the politicians have been lyingto us and that the experimental COVID-19 injections are not safe andextremely dangerous.source: