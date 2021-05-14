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SHOULD KIDS BE FORCED TO WEAR MASKS IN SCHOOL? | FLORIDA PARENTS PROTEST
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
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125 views • May 14, 2021
Should kids have to wear masks in school? This week I spoke with parents outside of the Pinellas County School Board who were protesting the mandatory mask rules that exist in some of the county's public schools. Kids as young as 5 are being required to wear them. These parents just want the masks to be OPTIONAL! Did you stay til the end for the bits?? Also, shoutout to Fred Cruz!


GREAT INTERVIEWS FROM:

DEBRA WILLIAMS
https://www.instagram.com/xodebrawilliams/

PARENT ADVOCATES FOR STUDENT HEALTH FREEDOM
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2690647937843899

DC DRAINO
https://www.instagram.com/dc_draino/
Keywords
childrenfloridaprotestschoolkidseducationparentsforcedtalksschoolsmandateddowngreatboardparentmasksresethomeschoollocklockdowncovid19covidmanditoryfleccas
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy