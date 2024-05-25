Create New Account
How You Develop Absorption on Other Subjects (Talk 2 from book "Knowing & Seeing" by Pa-Auk Sayadaw)
This is the second talk from the book Knowing and Seeing by the most Venerable Pa-Auk Tawya Sayadaw read by me and is a gift not for sale / to be sold. It is from the Fifth Revised Edition via https://static.sariputta.com/pdf/tipitaka/1221/1pas-01-knowing-and-seeing-5th-rev-ed-pamc-032019pdf.pdf

https://www.paaukforestmonastery.org

https://www.paaukforestmonastery.org/ebooks

Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2024/04/02/how-you-develop-absorption-on-other-subjects-talk-2-from-the-book-knowing-seeing-by-venerable-pa-auk-tawya-sayadaw/

awakeningmeditationabsorptionjhana

