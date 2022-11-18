Spectacular view of Earth on Orion rocket's way to the Moon

RT





November 17, 2022





Over budget and behind schedule, NASA’s Orion rocket is finally on its way to the Moon, taking some spectacular shots of Earth on the way. The speed (tens of thousands of kilometers per hour) of the rocket seems glacial against the cold backdrop of space, Earth’s Blue Marble slowly shrinking as Artemis retreads the steps of Apollo back in the 1960s.





While no one is on board to marvel at the sights and lack of sounds on the week-long voyage to the Moon, at least there are cameras on board so that we can all vicariously be lunar astronauts once again.





