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5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
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362 views • January 10, 2022
The FAA and major airlines are warning that the activation of 5G could interfere with airplanes taking off and landing. AT&T and Verizon don't care - so as they prepare to activate their 5G networks nationwide, prepare for flu-like symptoms, or worse. This is a red alert 5G warning.
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