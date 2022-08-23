Fauci Can Run, But He Can't Hide: Millions Dead Due To Bioweapon Shots & Lockdowns

Dr. Fauci finally announces his resignation coming this December. Is this action to avoid accountability, or the sign that his mission has been accomplished?

Attorney Tom Renz illustrates the motives behind why America’s greatest health failure is trying to escape the public eye.

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