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Bases at The Wake Up Call Belfast with Jim Corr
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16 views • January 10, 2022
Bases at the Wake Up Call, Belfast Oct 2010, an interview with Jim Corr, part of the global smash hit band from Dundalk, 'The Corrs'. Jim commenced a talking and talk show "Wake Up Call" tour on Irish TV and radio and wider media, and contributed a massive break through by breaking new ground in Ireland across all communities, north and south, in getting people aware of what is going on.
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