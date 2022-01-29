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How To Stand For Your Rights: Affidavit Testimony by Ryan Luther
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120 views • January 29, 2022
Ryan shares his testimony of standing up for his rights at the airport and how law enforcement backed down after he showed them how they are in violation of many laws.
Petition for ballot initiative to restore publicly elected county sheriffs in Hawaii.
http://khh.pacig.com/please-sign-petition
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
Petition for ballot initiative to restore publicly elected county sheriffs in Hawaii.
http://khh.pacig.com/please-sign-petition
https://www.AffidavitByCommonLaw.org
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#Affidavit #JuniorTupai #CommonLaw
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