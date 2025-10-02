Starmer cuts visit to Denmark short, returns to chair emergency COBRA meeting

Starmer cuts short his visit to Denmark and returns to Britain to chair an emergency COBRA meeting. He announced that additional police units are being deployed to synagogues across the UK.

A stabbing incident has taken place at a synagogue in Manchester, England.

Initial reports are that a car was driven into members of the public, before the assailant began stabbing multiple people, injuring 4.

The attacker in today’s stabbing at the synagogue in Manchester has been eliminated.

The suspect has been shot by armed police.