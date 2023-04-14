Create New Account
Reviewing the Photonic Shield Card and Square used to protect yourself from EMF and EMR and to structure water
For The Love of Truth
Published Yesterday |

#Adrian, #BioresonanceTherapy #Photonic

My full review of the Photonic Shield Square and Photonic Shield Card. These are used to protect yourself from EMF and EMR.


To learn more and for links to PDF reports and more videos please visit:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/04/11/this-is-what-emr-and-emf-is-doing-to-your-blood-right-now-and-what-you-can-do-about-it/


If you want to read the full reports and watch the videos you will find them here:
https://photonic.global/research/ref/adrian/


If you decide to buy some of the squares and cards and want to get 20% off your purchases please enter Adrian20 at checkout.  This offer is time limited to expire 23 April, 2023. 

Keywords
emfemrbioresonance therapyphotonic shieldphotonic square

