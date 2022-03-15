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This Has Unleashed Something Dark
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305 views • March 15, 2022
War Machine
* Ukraine president’s interview goes unnoticed.
* He floats the idea of not joining NATO.
* Maybe it’s not a crazy idea.
* Unsecured pathogens in a war zone are a bad idea.
* The left wants to use DOJ to attack ‘enemies’.
* Permanent Washington and media push a single message.
* We should be able to ask obvious questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300687125001
* Ukraine president’s interview goes unnoticed.
* He floats the idea of not joining NATO.
* Maybe it’s not a crazy idea.
* Unsecured pathogens in a war zone are a bad idea.
* The left wants to use DOJ to attack ‘enemies’.
* Permanent Washington and media push a single message.
* We should be able to ask obvious questions.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300687125001
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