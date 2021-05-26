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Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/05/25/experimental-humanity
⚠️ Escaped From Venezuela: Warning To Americans: https://t.me/freedoms_faction/1910 ⚠️
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We should probably rename this edition Preaching Edition because the crew was not there. I mean, the crew was there, they attended via Telegram, YouTube, dLive and Trovo, but they weren't virtually present when covering these topics. That's not a derogatory assessment, it's a statement addressing the power of this transmission. That's right, while we intended to have our audience members join us, the flow was too strong.
It's a shame too, because during this transmission, I briefly explained some of the operational developments taking place, and why building with our audience is so heavily important. We're back on Instagram, and I don't foresee us returning in the capacity that we left, and that feels weird to say having devoted years to that platform and page. Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, @Freedom_Fortress has been built from the rubble of our former selves.
Make no mistake about it, my friends, these days are tumultuous and they're only going to gain more momentum and intensify as things progress, and as they do so, we have the option of either accelerating with it, or growing against it - These are two different concepts; We're learning to grow against it, not alongside it. Get ready, locked and loaded because this solo transmission is a blast from the past!