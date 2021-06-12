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12/6/2021 The Dr. Hotze Report: Dr. Steve Hotze Ft. Peter R. Breggin, M.D.
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445 views • December 06, 2021
Peter R. Breggin, M.D. - breggin.com
watch Peter R. Breggin's show "Refounding America” every Wed. 6pm EST
Purchase Peter R. Breggin's book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey - wearetheprey.com
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The Dr. Hotze Report websites:
crtpac.com
www.hotzehwc.com
www.hotzevitamins.com
Use code: HOTZE to save 5% at brighteonstore.com
watch Peter R. Breggin's show "Refounding America” every Wed. 6pm EST
Purchase Peter R. Breggin's book: COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey - wearetheprey.com
-
The Dr. Hotze Report websites:
crtpac.com
www.hotzehwc.com
www.hotzevitamins.com
Use code: HOTZE to save 5% at brighteonstore.com
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