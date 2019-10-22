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WOW! Amazing Agriculture Technology Farm - Purple Sweet Potato From seedlings to harvest
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22 views • October 22, 2019
The purple sweet potato is grown underground and is similar to Western sweet potatoes. From the outside, this purple sweet potato looks the same but cut one open and you'll know the difference. They can be found across North America at an Asian or Chinese market, and even at some regular grocery store chains. Look for it in the fall and winter.
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