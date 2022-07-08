Yes the shots are poisonous.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Dr. Trozzi
Here is super skinny proof that the shots are poisonous. Please help spread the word.
This video went viral on twitter, 100,000 views within 48 hours before being taken down by Big Tech censors. Let´s make it go viral again!