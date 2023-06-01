A few hours ago there was an explosion in Belgorod. A Ukrainian UAV exploded.
The Mayor arrived on site and confirmed there was a victim who is being taken to hospital with a brain injury. Explosive specialists have swept the site and it is confirmed cleared of explosives.
