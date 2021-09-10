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How To Detoxify Vaccines
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97 views • September 10, 2021
How to neutralize the toxins in vaccines. This doesn't tell how to defeat the mRNA in vaccines though. To do that just get good and plastered before your injection because alcohol is a solvent to remove the protective fatty coating around the mRNA. Without that coating the mRNA can't enter into your cells. Then you won't be a virus spike protein factory.
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