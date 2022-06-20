In his book "Crystalizing Public Opinion," Edward Bernays said back in 1926 that a new form of government has emerged for the first time in thousands of years, a form different from the classical forms set forth by Aristotle (namely, monarchy, aristocracy and republic). Bernays said that, due to mass media, a technocracy was possible. In it, the State could use new tools, not to gain the consent of the ruled, but to manipulate and trick them via propaganda. Recently, we've seen a slate of appearances by leaders who are using holograms and actors in masks meant to portray heads of state. How did we come to such a pass?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Zelenskyy in hologram: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQDTTvcOhv8





2) Queen as hologram: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxuvPr-ZVOk





3) Prince Harry Meghan Markle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ce0W98BOULc





4) Pope: https://youtu.be/y0DF3sRMyw0