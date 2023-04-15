Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
33 Lifehacks for Beating Depression 😌 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"
35 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 20 hours ago |

In my research for this book, I read a not insignificant number of reports from people talking about their struggles in life and I kept hearing about depression — those with physical imperfections and birth defects often struggle with depression, anxiety, and psychological self-torture.The good news is that, in a sense, depression is a lot less complicated than you may think it is. It’s an expression of cause and effect just like everything else in the universe. Overcoming depression doesn't require that you grapple daily with your inner demons or figure out some esoteric pseudo-spiritual technique for reprogramming some deep layer of your psychology. It just requires persistent action, empowering habits, and likely changing what you’re consuming.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1558-beating-depression

From my mémoire and #lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample


Keywords
addictioncoffeedepressionexercisefastingpaleodietmarijuanaself-helpmental healthbiohackinganxietyaudiobookpsychedelicsalcoholketobrain powernootropicsself quantificationhow to be cross eyedthriving despiteself-torture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket