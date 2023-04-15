33 Lifehacks for Beating Depression 😌 from "How to Be Cross Eyed"

In my research for this book, I read a not insignificant number of reports from people talking about their struggles in life and I kept hearing about depression — those with physical imperfections and birth defects often struggle with depression, anxiety, and psychological self-torture.The good news is that, in a sense, depression is a lot less complicated than you may think it is. It’s an expression of cause and effect just like everything else in the universe. Overcoming depression doesn't require that you grapple daily with your inner demons or figure out some esoteric pseudo-spiritual technique for reprogramming some deep layer of your psychology. It just requires persistent action, empowering habits, and likely changing what you’re consuming.





