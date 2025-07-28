Maria Zeee & Robert Barnes- Meaningful Deep State Prosecution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep. 73 | Robert Barnes joins us to discuss Tulsi Gabbard’s explosive Russiagate expose, saying he believes this could lead to a “meaningful Deep State prosecution for the first time in American history.” He explains how this is all connected to the Epstein Files, what accountability the administration can achieve under the law, and what we can expect to see next.