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Dr. José Luis Sevillano Talks About How He Realized The Relationship Between 5G&COVID Waves&Calls On People To Save Lives
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4730 views • July 19, 2021
The doctor was one of the few and first to realize the incidence of electromagnetic waves in the body. In this excerpt, he explains how he became aware of everything and how he formed a team with Ricardo Delgado to warn people of what was really happening and that what was behind COVID-19 was not a virus.
Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide:
—Pfizer
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html)—AstraZeneca
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vial.html)Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/5G-and-COVID-waves.html
Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide:
—Pfizer
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html)—AstraZeneca
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-oxide-in-astrazeneca-vial.html)Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/5G-and-COVID-waves.html
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