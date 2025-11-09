J6 Pipe Bomber EXPOSED: Capitol Cop's Limp Matches Suspect—FBI Cover Up or Inside Job?

Oh man, if this doesn't blow your mind, nothing will! Dive into Blaze News reporter Steve Baker's explosive investigation into the unsolved January 6 pipe bombs—dropped like ticking time bombs outside DNC and RNC HQs on Jan 5, 2021. Nearly 5 years later, the FBI's got zilch despite 39K videos, 1K interviews, and a $500K reward. Why? Because they were too busy jailing grandmas for J6 trespassing?Enter Shauni Rae Kerkhoff: 31-year-old ex-Capitol Police officer with a soccer star past, a signature limp from a 2015 injury, and footage showing her blasting protesters with "less-lethal" rounds on J6—possibly igniting the chaos. Forensic gait analysis? A 94-98% match to the hooded bomber's strut. Cell data "corrupted," videos downsampled to hide clues, and she quits mid-2021 for a cushy CIA gig? Smells like a deep-state fast-track!Is this the smoking gun proving J6 was a manufactured crisis? Provoke, plant, prosecute—while Trump supporters rot in cells. Trust in the FBI? In the toilet. Time for declass, audits, and real accountability. God bless the Republic—let's drain this swamp!What do YOU think: Arrest incoming, or more smoke and mirrors? Drop your hot takes below, smash that LIKE if you're raging, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered truth bombs, and share to wake up the normies!#J6 #PipeBombs #FBICoverUp #January6 #DeepState #BlazeNews #CapitolPolice #InsideJob



