BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

J6 Pipe Bomber EXPOSED: Capitol Cop's Limp Matches Suspect—FBI Cover Up or Inside Job?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
356 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 1 day ago

Oh man, if this doesn't blow your mind, nothing will! Dive into Blaze News reporter Steve Baker's explosive investigation into the unsolved January 6 pipe bombs—dropped like ticking time bombs outside DNC and RNC HQs on Jan 5, 2021. Nearly 5 years later, the FBI's got zilch despite 39K videos, 1K interviews, and a $500K reward. Why? Because they were too busy jailing grandmas for J6 trespassing?Enter Shauni Rae Kerkhoff: 31-year-old ex-Capitol Police officer with a soccer star past, a signature limp from a 2015 injury, and footage showing her blasting protesters with "less-lethal" rounds on J6—possibly igniting the chaos. Forensic gait analysis? A 94-98% match to the hooded bomber's strut. Cell data "corrupted," videos downsampled to hide clues, and she quits mid-2021 for a cushy CIA gig? Smells like a deep-state fast-track!Is this the smoking gun proving J6 was a manufactured crisis? Provoke, plant, prosecute—while Trump supporters rot in cells. Trust in the FBI? In the toilet. Time for declass, audits, and real accountability. God bless the Republic—let's drain this swamp!What do YOU think: Arrest incoming, or more smoke and mirrors? Drop your hot takes below, smash that LIKE if you're raging, SUBSCRIBE for more unfiltered truth bombs, and share to wake up the normies!#J6 #PipeBombs #FBICoverUp #January6 #DeepState #BlazeNews #CapitolPolice #InsideJob


Keywords
democratsnancy pelosipowerdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracymagakamala harrisframedjanuary 6j6pipebomberj6 pipebombershauni rae kerkhoff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy