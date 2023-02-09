FBI Agent Chris Gonzales Walked Away After 14 Years Exposes All That's Gone Wrong

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Dan Bongino Clips
In this episode, I address the disturbing connections between liberal donor George Soros and the Obama/Biden machine.
Full episode: https://rumble.com/v284pag-dr.-robert-malone-and-former-fbi-agent-chris-gonzales-ep.-1943-the-dan-bong.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9
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The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/