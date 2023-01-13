Episode 27 of The Jim Gale Show: Full Spectrum Coherent Water for Life Featuring Dolf Zantinge

In this episode, Dolf Zantinge joins Jim and Matthew to share the importance of coherent water on the body and mind. Jim also shares his concerns with artificial intelligence and his excitement for the many benefits of Food Forests.

Dolf is an entrepreneur with a background in fibre optics, telecommunication, artificial intelligence and data mining.

Early in his career, he co-founded Syllogic, an international IT firm in the domains of AI, machine learning and database management systems. After Syllogic was acquired by Perot Systems, Dolf was European Director for the company. Later, he was the Director of IT at KPN, the largest Dutch telecom company. He founded and chaired UNET, one of the first fiber optics companies in Europe.

From a tech-heavy career, Dolf’s career took an unusual turn when he pursued the study of Chinese medicine / acupuncture and delved into the impact of electromagnetic frequencies on biological systems. This led to further research on photonics, physiology, light, and water. He partnered with Eric to develop the technology to create full spectrum coherent water and measure its positive effects on biological systems. He is passionate about providing holistic and natural solutions to counter the impact of electromagnetic radiation on our health and consciousness.

Watch the full episode here: https://unite.live/s/pu8tjQ