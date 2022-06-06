Steve Bannon: I Believe That the CCP Will Actually Fall Before the NFSC Has To Get Recognition From the U.S. Government

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary 】06/04/2022 Steve Bannon: I believe that the CCP will actually fall before the NFSC has to get recognition from the American government. I actually think with this economic collapse and what they’ve done on the virus, and particularly what they’ve done over the last six weeks in Shanghai and Guangzhou to the Chinese. When you have 400 million people in hard lockdowns, that’s the beginning of the end for the CCP.