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Secure Your Love And Faithfulness - Proverbs 3:3-4 (NIV)
3 Let love and faithfulness never leave you;
bind them around your neck,
write them on the tablet of your heart.
4 Then you will win favor and a good name
in the sight of God and man.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The measure of your love and faithfulness
will declare your humanity by God and man.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckvy6rx
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