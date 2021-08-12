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Trump Urges Americans To Get COVID Vaccine In Fox News Exclusive
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1356 views • August 12, 2021
Donald Trump touts Operation Warp Speed and slams Biden's performance on Fox News Primetime.
Trump recommends those that voted for him get the Covid vaccine, on Fox News.
“But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”
“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly."
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM9JvYjPW6o
Trump recommends those that voted for him get the Covid vaccine, on Fox News.
“But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.”
“I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly."
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UM9JvYjPW6o
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