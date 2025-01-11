Disease in Reverse - Episode 3: The True Causes of ALL Chronic Disease and How to Reverse Them

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net





o Renowned cardiologist Dr. Thomas Levy reveals the shocking root causes of heart disease - It's NOT what you've been told!

o How the so-called "healthy" foods are actually creating disease-producing inflammation

o Why your personal care and "cleaning" products are slowly poisoning your body

o Your disease symptoms could likely be caused by mold or parasites - Our medical experts tell you how to safely detox them from your body

o Discover the mechanism of inflammation in the body, how it's a trigger for all chronic and autoimmune diseases, and the only way to effectively reverse inflammation and restore your health.

o The crucial difference between natural medicine doctors and conventional Western doctors: Natural medicine practitioners focus on healing the root cause of disease instead of masking the symptoms with side-effect-laden drugs.

o World-renowned natural health experts reveal which powerful nutrients, natural medicines, and detoxification protocols you can use to effectively reverse autoimmune disease.

o Our medical doctors reveal why not all detox protocols are created equal - And the right way to safely and effectively remove toxins from your body.













