From Nazi Germany To The World: The Fight Against The New Holocaust
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago |

Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and Scott Schara, father of a 19-year-old daughter who was murdered under CONvid-1984 protocols join me in this enlightening interview that parallels what took place in 1930-40s Nazi Germany to the new holocaust sweeping the world through the CONvid shots, fraudulently called "vaccines." We'll see how they voices are working together to educate people to the dangers we are currently facing through medical tyranny and the corporate fascist states of America and the world, and ultimately, the solution to this madness is us bringing justice upon the heads of the wicked.

nazigermanymedical tyrannycovidvera sharavscott schara

