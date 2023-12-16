P.3a RIP my 2 litre Thermos: THE THERMOS IS DEAD! LONG LIVE THE THERMOS! MVI_6804-5merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/34b3245a-4c8f-4966-86f2-2c2c81747568
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b094a4b7-6caf-4b60-8738-2f8642ff6ffc
After 8 to 10 years, my trusty 2 litre Thermos brand flask has died, and it is such an essential part of my every day that I am picking up 2 new ones later today. Will I bury it with solemnity, or keep it for the spares of its stopper and cup, as well as a back up in emergencies, where it will hold heat for a few hours? Answer: the latter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.