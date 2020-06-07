"law and order" card ?

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31 views • June 07, 2020
ROMANS 10:9
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
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Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
with strongs:
For G1063 nation G1484 shall rise G1453 against G1909 nation, G1484 and G2532 kingdom G932 against G1909 kingdom: G932 and G2532 there shall be G2071 famines, G3042 and G2532 pestilences, G3061 and G2532 earthquakes, G4578 in G2596 divers places. G5117
nation G1484 (Strong)
ἔθνος
ethnos
eth'-nos
Probably from G1486; a race (as of the same habit), that is, a tribe; specifically a foreign (non-Jewish) one (usually by implication pagan): - Gentile, heathen, nation, people.
Amo 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
===================
Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.
with strongs:
For G1063 nation G1484 shall rise G1453 against G1909 nation, G1484 and G2532 kingdom G932 against G1909 kingdom: G932 and G2532 there shall be G2071 famines, G3042 and G2532 pestilences, G3061 and G2532 earthquakes, G4578 in G2596 divers places. G5117
nation G1484 (Strong)
ἔθνος
ethnos
eth'-nos
Probably from G1486; a race (as of the same habit), that is, a tribe; specifically a foreign (non-Jewish) one (usually by implication pagan): - Gentile, heathen, nation, people.
Amo 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD
Keywords
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