"law and order" card ?

ROMANS 10:9

“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”

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Matthew 24:7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.



with strongs:

For G1063 nation G1484 shall rise G1453 against G1909 nation, G1484 and G2532 kingdom G932 against G1909 kingdom: G932 and G2532 there shall be G2071 famines, G3042 and G2532 pestilences, G3061 and G2532 earthquakes, G4578 in G2596 divers places. G5117



nation G1484 (Strong)

ἔθνος

ethnos

eth'-nos

Probably from G1486; a race (as of the same habit), that is, a tribe; specifically a foreign (non-Jewish) one (usually by implication pagan): - Gentile, heathen, nation, people.



Amo 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD