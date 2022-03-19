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Col Douglas Macgregor - the Possibility of a F@lse Fl@g @ttack by US - the Grayzone clip, 15MAR22
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41 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to the GrayZone and Col Douglas Macgregor clips for this video.
Aaron Mate asks Col Douglas Macgregor about the possibility of a false flag attack in Ukraine. The colonel take is Russia has no incentive to execute a chemical attack.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Aaron Mate asks Col Douglas Macgregor about the possibility of a false flag attack in Ukraine. The colonel take is Russia has no incentive to execute a chemical attack.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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