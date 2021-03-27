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*** CALLING TO THE STARSEEDS ***
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61 views • March 27, 2021
YOU ARE ether... dreaming to be a person.... Indestructible and timeless... eternal, without beginning or end. Be the change you want to see in the world!
CREDITS:
Images / Videos:
Pixabay, Pexels.
Google images.
4K Space Phantom ║Video Footage for Edits║ UHD 3D Background Assets Effect 2160p AA-vfx
Motion Backgrounds by: "#AAvfx"
https://www.youtube.com/dvdangor2011
Dezine Junkie: GALACTIC animated background for you to use copyrights free!
Get free Animation Plugins and Presets for After Effects
https://bit.ly/FreePlugin2021
No copyrights videos: Vedan Media:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdvMCHIvQQOGYXzMhBoLcAA/featured
The Matrix, (1999) - Ending Scene
Director: Wachowski Sisters
Starring: Keanu Reeves.
Production Company: Village Roadshow Pictures - Silver Pictures
Distribution: Warner Bros. Pictures
Music:
Icarus (2019) Remaster. Scott Buckley
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License; meaning it’s free for use in any project (including commercial) as long as I’m credited. https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/ & https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
Deep Meditation: David Fesliyan.
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/es/royalty-free-music/download/deep-meditation/310
FAIR USE DISCLAIMER: “FAIR USE” FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING, SCHOLARSHIP, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH.
“All content used in the video belongs to their owners and this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”
DISCLAIMER:
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not promote any type of illegal activities or activities contrary to the laws and good customs; its purposes are only educational and the opinions expressed are for the purpose of criticism and/or teaching and/or research. The spirit that animates the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is to share information, to tend to the discussion of subjects, to the learning of matters, all this protected by the Universal Declaration of the Human rights of the United Nations, which in its article 19, expresses: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers". Therefore, any value judgment on published material is at the sole discretion of the public.
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is not responsible for the opinions; the accuracy, relevance, truthfulness, timeliness or value judgment of the information, poured into the videos produced and shared from other channels. The fact of sharing videos from other channels, will not be taken as advertising, either directly or indirectly to them, so there will not be any kind of tribute/compensation/payment in any kind of species of any kind, for its publication. Any element of the production of a shared video from another channel, be it images, logos, drawings, music, and/or any other multimedia element, will be the exclusive property of the original channel. Therefore, the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not recognize any property over such production, images, logos, music, drawings, etc. and/or its multimedia elements.
The videos produced by QUANTUM DIMENSION may contain registered material belonging to other person/s and/or entity/s. QUANTUM DIMENSION declares that it does not own the copyright and/or property of any of the materials included in its videos, whether in video format, images, sounds or music; that most of them are Creative Commons 4.0, royalty-free, or offered free of charge by their authors and/or some of the platforms mentioned. In any case of dispute, please send a mail to my channel for its resolution.
CREDITS:
Images / Videos:
Pixabay, Pexels.
Google images.
4K Space Phantom ║Video Footage for Edits║ UHD 3D Background Assets Effect 2160p AA-vfx
Motion Backgrounds by: "#AAvfx"
https://www.youtube.com/dvdangor2011
Dezine Junkie: GALACTIC animated background for you to use copyrights free!
Get free Animation Plugins and Presets for After Effects
https://bit.ly/FreePlugin2021
No copyrights videos: Vedan Media:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdvMCHIvQQOGYXzMhBoLcAA/featured
The Matrix, (1999) - Ending Scene
Director: Wachowski Sisters
Starring: Keanu Reeves.
Production Company: Village Roadshow Pictures - Silver Pictures
Distribution: Warner Bros. Pictures
Music:
Icarus (2019) Remaster. Scott Buckley
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License; meaning it’s free for use in any project (including commercial) as long as I’m credited. https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/ & https://www.youtube.com/user/musicbyscottb
Deep Meditation: David Fesliyan.
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/es/royalty-free-music/download/deep-meditation/310
FAIR USE DISCLAIMER: “FAIR USE” FOR PURPOSES SUCH AS CRITICISM, COMMENT, NEWS REPORTING, TEACHING, SCHOLARSHIP, EDUCATION AND RESEARCH.
“All content used in the video belongs to their owners and this channel does not claim any right over them.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.”
DISCLAIMER:
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not promote any type of illegal activities or activities contrary to the laws and good customs; its purposes are only educational and the opinions expressed are for the purpose of criticism and/or teaching and/or research. The spirit that animates the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is to share information, to tend to the discussion of subjects, to the learning of matters, all this protected by the Universal Declaration of the Human rights of the United Nations, which in its article 19, expresses: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers". Therefore, any value judgment on published material is at the sole discretion of the public.
The QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel is not responsible for the opinions; the accuracy, relevance, truthfulness, timeliness or value judgment of the information, poured into the videos produced and shared from other channels. The fact of sharing videos from other channels, will not be taken as advertising, either directly or indirectly to them, so there will not be any kind of tribute/compensation/payment in any kind of species of any kind, for its publication. Any element of the production of a shared video from another channel, be it images, logos, drawings, music, and/or any other multimedia element, will be the exclusive property of the original channel. Therefore, the QUANTUM DIMENSION Channel does not recognize any property over such production, images, logos, music, drawings, etc. and/or its multimedia elements.
The videos produced by QUANTUM DIMENSION may contain registered material belonging to other person/s and/or entity/s. QUANTUM DIMENSION declares that it does not own the copyright and/or property of any of the materials included in its videos, whether in video format, images, sounds or music; that most of them are Creative Commons 4.0, royalty-free, or offered free of charge by their authors and/or some of the platforms mentioned. In any case of dispute, please send a mail to my channel for its resolution.
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