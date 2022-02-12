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Call To Action - Texas Attorney General Lost the Ability to Prosecute Election Fraud Related Crimes - Re-Hearing Contact List
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40 views • February 12, 2022
Texas Attorney General Lost the Ability to Prosecute Election Fraud Related Crimes
Call the Following Elected Officials Today:
Your “esteemed” judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals, who just turned our elections over to Soros-funded leftist attorneys:
Presiding Judge Sharon Keller
512-463-1590
Judge Mary Lou Keel
512-463-1580
Judge Bert Richardson
512-463-1565
Judge Kevin Yeary (was the sole dissenter from this disastrous opinion. A great judge and a good man! Give him your support)
512-463-1595
Judge Scott Walker
512-463-1560
Judge Jesse McClure III
512-463-1555
Judge Barbara Hervey
512-463-1575
Judge Michelle Slaughter
512-463-1585
Judge David Newell
512-463-1570
Clerk of the Court
Deana Williamson
[email protected]
512-936-1640
Court General Counsel
Sian Schilhab
[email protected]
512-463-1597
Court General Phone Line
512-463-1551
Call the Following Elected Officials Today:
Your “esteemed” judges of the Court of Criminal Appeals, who just turned our elections over to Soros-funded leftist attorneys:
Presiding Judge Sharon Keller
512-463-1590
Judge Mary Lou Keel
512-463-1580
Judge Bert Richardson
512-463-1565
Judge Kevin Yeary (was the sole dissenter from this disastrous opinion. A great judge and a good man! Give him your support)
512-463-1595
Judge Scott Walker
512-463-1560
Judge Jesse McClure III
512-463-1555
Judge Barbara Hervey
512-463-1575
Judge Michelle Slaughter
512-463-1585
Judge David Newell
512-463-1570
Clerk of the Court
Deana Williamson
[email protected]
512-936-1640
Court General Counsel
Sian Schilhab
[email protected]
512-463-1597
Court General Phone Line
512-463-1551
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