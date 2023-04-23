Fetterhead's Back

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John Fetterman is back in the Senate after dealing with health issues, and reading at a 3rd grade level.
Sources:
Original video: https://t.me/TheTrumpist/11192
Hooked on Phonics video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmObpaQY5Bw
Music: Pixabay.com
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