Kash Patel’s FBI Lies, Files, and Hidden Lists EXPOSED
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
177 followers
104 views • 4 months ago

December 1, 2024 - Saturday evening, President Trump announced that Kash Patel will serve as head of the FBI. Patel was instrumental in dismantling the Russia hoax that alleged the President of colluding with Russia. Patel was the intel officer who revealed that Hillary funded the phony Steele Dossier that was used to frame Trump as a Russian agent. He authored the famous memo revealing how FISA judges issued warrants to spy on Trump’s aides. The media and DC establishment began an immediate campaign to stop Patel’s confirmation because of what he has done, and for what he hopes to do. Let’s take a look!


Thanks for watching and Praying!

To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com


Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription. To support our work with a paid $8 per month subscription, go to: LoriColley.substack.com

Keywords
trumpnewsrepublican politics
