Fear: The Tool of Tyranny

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How successful would the political classes be in expanding their powers if they had to deal with a population of individuals that were unafraid and who guarded their liberty with their lives? Liberty requires eternal vigilance. Be wary of the fear peddlers. The emotion of fear is the tool of tyranny.